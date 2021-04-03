FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prep your yard for spring with Scotts best-selling lawn care products from just $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Scotts lawn care products for springs priced as low as $9 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the Whirl Hand-Powered Spreader at $11.80. For comparison, it normally fetches $17 or more and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This handheld spreader can assist in fertilizing a yard up to 1,500-square feet with a single fill, making it great for smaller applications. It can be easily held and the adjustable arm support helps provide “maximum comfort.” Since this is just a spreader, you can use it annually to handle things like weeds, seeding, and fertilizing your yard. However, a use many might not consider here is spreading ice melt on your sidewalks or driveways during the winter, which it also excels at. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Shop the other Scotts discounts right here.

If you already have a hand-powered spreader like featured above, maybe opting for this $11 sprinkler would be a better solution. Not only does it save an additional $1, but it also helps your lawn just the same, as a healthy yard is a well-watered yard.

Once you have a good and healthy lawn, it’s time to plan a cookout with the family. Since you’ll be spending some time outside, why not illuminate your patio with a few solar-powered LED lights? Right now, you can add 6,400-lumens of light to your space for just $19 on Amazon. We spotted this deal a few days ago, and it won’t be around forever, so you’ll want to act quick here.

More about the Scotts Hand-powered Spreader:

  • Perfect handheld spreader for small yards
  • Great for year-round use to weed, seed, fertilize, and apply ice melt
  • Engineered for smooth, even coverage
  • Adjustable arm support helps provide maximum comfort
  • Holds up to 1,500 sq ft of Scotts lawn products

