Up your spring fashion with polarized sunglasses from $9 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, KALIYADI (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of sunglasses priced as low as $9 Prime shipped. Our favorite is a 3-pack of Aviator Sunglasses for $15.99. Down 20% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that these sunglasses feature a polarized design, which can cut down on reflections as well as enhance the colors you see through them. Given that this is a 3-pack of sunglasses, you’re not just getting one single style here. This allows you to pick which design you want on any given day, helping you to match your sunglasses to whatever look you’re going for. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the other designs available here.

Use your savings to pick up this 12-pack of microfiber cloths, which will be crucial to keeping your new sunglasses smudge-free for a long time to come. With 12 cloths included here, you’ll be able to keep one in every area that you spend time. Plus, for just $4, it’s a budget-focused buy that you’ll feel good about.

Looking for more name-brand sunglasses? Well, we recently brought together our favorite sunglasses for men this spring. Ali took a deep-dive here, so you won’t want to miss her coverage of the best options in the category. As always, don’t forget to swing by our fashion guide for other great deals, as well.

More about the KALIYADI Sunglasses:

These sunglasses come with top rated POLARIZED LENSES that we tested over time. Polarization reduces glare reflected by mirrors, shiny or polished materials or any other kind of sun rays reflection. You will feel your eyes permanently relaxed because you will not squint anymore! Whether you are driving to work, walking in the park or you are having a nice sunbath on the beach, you will be LESS TIRED at the end of the day because your eyes are MORE RELAXED.

