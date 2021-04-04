Save up to 84% on popular Kindle eBooks from $3 on Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is slashing prices on a variety of popular Kindle eBooks by as much as 84%. You can add some great new pieces to your personal library starting as low as $2.99, some of the best prices we’ve seen for these titles to date. From mystery to young adult to one of my personal favorites, best-selling cookbooks from the one and only Samin Nosrat, you’ll be sure to find a new favorite to devour for a price you’ll love. With 4 star and up ratings across the board from thousands of Amazon shoppers. See below for more.

Our top Kindle deals of the day:

You can find even more savings today in our media guide! And to make the most of your Kindle deals, check out our list of Amazon First Reads April eBook Freebies. Each month you can find great new titles to make permanent additions to your library, absolutely FREE.

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat

A visionary new master class in cooking that distills decades of professional experience into just four simple elements, from the woman declared “America’s next great cooking teacher” by Alice Waters. Featuring 150 illustrations and infographics that reveal an atlas to the world of flavor by renowned illustrator Wendy MacNaughton, Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat will be your compass in the kitchen. Destined to be a classic, it just might be the last cookbook you’ll ever need.

