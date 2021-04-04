FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 84% on popular Kindle eBooks from $3 on Amazon, today only

-
Save 84% From $3

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is slashing prices on a variety of popular Kindle eBooks by as much as 84%. You can add some great new pieces to your personal library starting as low as $2.99, some of the best prices we’ve seen for these titles to date. From mystery to young adult to one of my personal favorites, best-selling cookbooks from the one and only Samin Nosrat, you’ll be sure to find a new favorite to devour for a price you’ll love. With 4 star and up ratings across the board from thousands of Amazon shoppers. See below for more.

Our top Kindle deals of the day:

You can find even more savings today in our media guide! And to make the most of your Kindle deals, check out our list of Amazon First Reads April eBook Freebies. Each month you can find great new titles to make permanent additions to your library, absolutely FREE.

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat

A visionary new master class in cooking that distills decades of professional experience into just four simple elements, from the woman declared “America’s next great cooking teacher” by Alice Waters.

Featuring 150 illustrations and infographics that reveal an atlas to the world of flavor by renowned illustrator Wendy MacNaughton, Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat will be your compass in the kitchen. Destined to be a classic, it just might be the last cookbook you’ll ever need.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Roku Streambar brings AirPlay 2, HomeKit, 4K content, m...
Twelve South AirFly Pro falls to Amazon low at $40 (Sav...
Protect what matters most with Ring Video Doorbell Pro ...
Garmin’s Legacy Smartwatch delivers a Darth Vader...
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G ha...
Save up to 60% on Wellness dog and cat food starting at...
Bring this folding workout bench to your at-home exerci...
Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming Looney Tun...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $130

Roku Streambar brings AirPlay 2, HomeKit, 4K content, more to your TV at $109 (Reg. $130)

$109 Learn More
Save 27%

Twelve South AirFly Pro falls to Amazon low at $40 (Save 27%), more from $38

From $38 Learn More
Orig. $249

Protect what matters most with Ring Video Doorbell Pro now $95 (Refurb. Orig. $249)

$95 Learn More
Reg. $400

Garmin’s Legacy Smartwatch delivers a Darth Vader design at $300 (Save $100)

$300 Learn More
Save now

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G handsets are now $200 off

$200 off Learn More
Save 60%

Save up to 60% on Wellness dog and cat food starting at $6, today only

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $140

Bring this folding workout bench to your at-home exercise kit for $100 (Save $40)

$100 Learn More

Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming Looney Tunes minifigures

Learn More