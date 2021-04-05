FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring Baby Yoda to dinner: The Child Instant Pot multi-cooker returns to Amazon low at $60

-
Reg. $100 $60

Amazon is offering the 6-quart Baby Yoda-themed Star Wars Little Bounty Instant Pot Multi-Cooker for $59.98 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a solid $40 price drop, matching our previous mention and a return to the Amazon low. Essentially the same as the standard model Instant Pot Duo standard edition, just with an adorable Baby Yoda pattern, a sleek black colorway, and now, a price tag that’s $30 less. Features include 13 smart programs for everything from soup, meat/stew, bean/chili, and poultry, to settings like sauté/simmer, rice, multigrain, porridge, steam, slow cook, keep warm, yogurt, manual, and pressure cook. It ships with the stainless steel inner pot, an included steaming rack, and a condensation collector. Rated 4+ stars from 500 Amazon customers. Additional details below. 

As we mentioned above, today’s deal puts the price on the Baby Yoda edition at well below the current $90 listing on the standard model. Even the 3-quart model at half the size is now listed at $69 via Amazon. If you’re looking to get in the Instant Pot multi-cooker game right now, or are just a fan of The Child, today’s deal is certainly worth consideration. 

And speaking of Instant Pot, its Omni Air Fryer Oven just dropped to the Amazon all-time low at $160 shipped. Not to mention all of the ongoing offers in our home goods guide including Anova’s Vacuum Sealer Pro, this 2-pack of Amazon Basics Utility Hooks, and Roborock’s robotic vacs and mops up to $140 off. Plus, you’ll find even more right here.

More on the Little Bounty Instant Pot Multi-Cooker:

  • Features 13 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button
  • Healthy inner cooking pot made from 304 (18/8) stainless steel, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

