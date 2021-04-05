FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get lifetime access to Babbel Language Learning for $199 (Reg. $499)

Learning a new language is a great way to discover new cultures, enhance your vacations, and improve your résumé. Babbel is one of the most popular language learning apps around — and for a limited time, you can currently get lifetime access for just $199 (Reg. $499) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

For many of us, language classes at school were difficult. Babbel takes a completely different approach, teaching you new words and phrases through fun picture quizzes. Rated at 4.6 stars on the App Store and 4.5 stars on Google Play, this well-reviewed app takes you from beginner to advanced level in 14 different languages. Better still, each lesson takes only 10-15 minutes.

Created by over 150 expert linguists, Babbel courses help you master everyday vocabulary. Along with the quizzes, you get to practice your skills through simulated conversations. The app also uses speech recognition to provide feedback on your accent. As you progress, you will cover topics like family, business, food, and transport. Personalized revision helps you retain your new vocabulary, and you can download lessons for offline learning.  

Used by over 10 million people, Babbel works on mobile and desktop devices. With this deal, you get unlimited on-demand access to all 10,000 hours of content in the app. That means you can learn Spanish, French, Italian, German, English, Portuguese, and much more.

Order today for just $199 to get this limited-time deal, and save $300 on the full price. If you want to share your love for language learning with a friend or loved one, you can also grab a 2-pack for just $358 — that’s $179 per lifetime subscription.

