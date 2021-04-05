We are now kicking off another week with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning brought some notable price drops on Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro as well as Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, but we are now ready to turn our attention to the App Stores for all of today’s game and app deals. Highlights include titles like Veritas, Neverwinter Nights, QR + BarCode Scanner, VOLT Synth, Earth 3D, and more. Head below the jump for a closer look at all of today’s Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Active Voice!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: QR + BarCode Scanner & Maker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: FitSync for Fitbit: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Veritas: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Neverwinter Nights: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: RE-1 Tape Machine: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ShockWave – Synth Module: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KB-1 Keyboard Suite: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Agonizer: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: LE01 | Bass 808 Synth + AUv3: $4 (Reg. $10+)

iOS Universal: LE02 | AudioKit Retro Piano: $4 (Reg. $10+)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Digital D1 Synth: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: StoryToys Beauty and the Beast: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Hansel and Gretel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MudRunner Mobile: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: NanoStudio 2: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Poison-202 Vintage Synthesizer: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Groove Rider GR-16: $11 (Reg. $22)

iOS Universal: AudioShare: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SnapNDrag Pro Screenshot: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on Veritas:

Veritas is a game of mystery and discovery from Glitch Games, creators of the Forever Lost trilogy, that poses the question; what is truth, and does it even matter? Having volunteered to take part in a study conducted by Veritas Industries, you now find yourself waking up in a small room with no memory of what happened the day before. The last thing you remember is signing on the dotted line and following some nice people wearing white coats, but they couldn’t have been lying to you could they? They were doctors for goodness sake…

