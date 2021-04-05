Join BJ’s Wholesale for just $20 and get an additional $55 in coupons ($110 value)

Groupon is offering a 12-month BJ’s Wholesale Inner Circle Membership for just $20. For comparison, you’d normally pay $55 for a membership directly from BJ’s, and that doesn’t include the bonus $55 in coupons you’re getting with today’s lead deal. While we don’t see a ton of sales from BJ’s throughout the year, the wholesale club is known for some fantastic Black Friday deals. The catch? You’ll have to be a member to take full advantage of the savings. Today’s deal scores you a 1-year membership, which is good at clubs nationwide. It also includes a variety of coupons, like $5 off a P.F. Changs Meal, $5 off Hebrew Nationals Quarter Pound Beef Franks, Tyson Frozen Buffalo/Honey BBQ Boneless Chicne Bites, and much more. Not sure where your nearest one is? Well, BJ’s has a club finder that can help you solve that mystery.

BJ’s is always running multiple discounts throughout its store, and right now the best place to see all of that is this landing page. It’s part of their Savings Book for this portion of the year and offers “thousands of dollars” in discounts.

Like we mentioned above, the most notable deals at BJ’s Wholesale for us occur around Black Friday. However, should a random discount on Apple gear or TVs drop, our handy BJ’s Wholesale guide will have you covered with the latest from the club.

Terms and Conditions:

Promotional value expires May 5, 2021. Amount paid never expires. Limit 1 per visit. Valid for new BJ’s® Members only. Valid to use online or in-Club upon enrollment. Voucher will be redeemed and One-Year Membership period will begin immediately upon purchase of the voucher. Photo identification required when you visit the Club to pick up your Membership Card. Must be 18 or older. Membership is subject to BJ’s current Membership terms, ask in-Club or go to BJs.com/terms. Must enroll in BJ’s Easy Renewal® program, and you authorize BJ’s to charge the debit/credit card first used at BJ’s after accepting this offer, an annual recurring charge in the amount of the then-current Membership fee for all active Memberships on your account, plus tax where applicable, on the first day of the month your Membership expires. Cancel or manage your BJ’s Easy Renewal anytime by logging on to your account on BJs.com or by calling Member Care at 844-268-8093. Coupons are only valid at BJ’s through 6/30/21; click here to see coupons. Must provide mailing address and first and last name as you wish for it to appear on your Membership Card at checkout; must also provide email address which Groupon will provide to BJ’s Wholesale Club to facilitate redemption. For more information, see BJ’s privacy policy. Offer not valid in the Pensacola, FL; Chesterfield, MI; Madison Heights, MI; or Taylor, MI, Clubs. Not valid with other offers, discounts, or Groupon Promo Codes. *Same-Day Delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Visit BJs.com/SameDayDelivery to determine if Same-Day Delivery is available in your location. Merchant is solely responsible to purchasers for the care and quality of the advertised goods and services. Offer is not eligible for our promo codes or other discounts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!