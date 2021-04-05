Kids’ play sets from $5: Fisher-Price, Green Toys, Learning Resources, more up to 62% off

Amazon is now offering the Fisher-Price Classic Xylophone for $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $16, today’s offer is as much as 62% off, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This one promotes creative play, allowing the kids to smash down on the colorful keys with the included mallet, or just drag the whole thing around with the attached tether. Designed for infants ages 18-months or older, it is said to help develop “hand-eye coordination and gross motor skills.” Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more kids’ toy deals from $5.

More kids’ toy deals:

First go check out the new OtterBox gear for the kids and our ongoing offer on this Kinetic Sand kit. Then head over to our LEGO guide for a look at the 20th anniversary golden Harry Potter minifigures and some building kits for the older kids. On top of the new Looney Tunes kits, we are also tracking LEGO sets from just $8 right here.

More on the Fisher-Price Classic Xylophone:

Classic, baby-favorite musical pull toy

Baby uses the tethered mallet to tap on the 8 colorful keys

Pull string and easy-rolling wheels let toddlers pull it along anywhere

Helps develop hand-eye coordination and gross motor skills

For infants and toddlers ages 18 months and older

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!