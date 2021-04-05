FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $530 on Surface devices + more in Microsoft’s Spring Sale

Microsoft and select authorized retailers are currently running a Spring Sale on the company’s devices. Most notably, you’ll be able to pick up the Surface Pro 7 i7/16GB/256GB for $1,199 shipped at Amazon or direct with a free Type Cover included with your purchase. For comparison, Best Buy charges $1 more for just the tablet alone and no Type Cover. Originally retailing at $1,499 for the tablet alone and $1,629 bundled with a Type Cover, this marks a new low that we’ve tracked on Amazon, saving you $430. Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro 7 features a 10th Generation Intel i7 processor with four cores and eight threads for ample power. Plus, it’s backed by 16GB of RAM and 256GB of fast PCIe-based SSD storage for a speedy experience. Battery life is rated to last up to 10.5-hours of usage, meaning this computer should last you all day long. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the rest of the Microsoft Spring Sale right here, or head below for a few more of our favorite discounts.

Our top picks in the Microsoft Spring Sale:

Prefer Apple computers? Well, the M1 MacBook Pro is up to $149 off at Amazon right now. Having just picked up a M1 MacBook, I can confirm just how powerful the processor and platform is. Installing iPadOS apps is easy and the battery life is stellar. If you’re in Apple’s ecosystem in any way, then be sure to check out this latest deal before it’s gone for good.

More about the Surface Pro 7

  • Next-gen, best-in-class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work, and play more naturally
  • Faster than Surface Pro 6, with a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor – redefining what’s possible in a thin and light computer.
  • More ways to connect, with both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging

