Save up to $90 today on VIZIO’s 36-inch 5.1-Ch. Soundbar system at $140 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering the VIZIO 36-inch 5.1 Channel Home Theater System Soundbar for $139.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $250 at Best Buy and usually fetching closer to $200 at Amazon, today’s offer is as much as $110 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This setup includes six full-range speakers with discreet volume adjustment alongside a 5-inch wireless subwoofer. Optimized for “4K TVs with Dolby Audio 5.1,” this one also has both 3.5mm audio and Bluetooth connectivity for access to your voice assistant of choice, a backlit remote, as well as a series of included HDMI and audio cables. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 90-day VIZIO warranty. More details below.

If today’s lead deal is still a bit much for your needs, take a look at the VIZIO 36-inch 2.1 Home Audio Surround Sound System at $128 or even this more affordable TCL Alto 3 2.0 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar at $49. While neither of these alternatives will be able to pump out the audio quite like today’s lead deal, they will certainly be nice upgrades over built-in solutions and save you even more cash in the process.

The sound bar deals don’t stop there though, we are still tracking a notable collection of deals from $69 on select models from VIZIO, Samsung, LG, and more right here. Just be sure to head over to our home theater guide for additional offers including the Roku Streambar and LG’s 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart OLED TV, among others.

More on the VIZIO 36-inch Soundbar:

DTS Virtual:X enhances any content with room-filling, floor-to-ceiling virtualized 3D sound. Powerful Speakers and Bass: 6 speakers create brilliant clarity for everything you listen to. The powerful 5″ subwoofer adds deep booming bass.Loud and Clear: The 96dB sound pressure level and 50Hz – 20kHz frequency range deliver dynamic and accurate sound. Voice Assistant Ready: Connect Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant devices via dedicated AUX input or Persistent Bluetooth that is always ready to respond, even while watching a movie.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!