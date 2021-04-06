Amazon offers Tommy Hilfiger’s Rain Jacket for $30 (50% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Lightweight Active Water Resistant Hooded Rain Jacket in Navy for $30 shipped. Regularly this jacket is priced at $60 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This rain jacket is completely waterproof and features an attached hood, making it a perfect option for spring weather. It also features two exterior pockets as well as a zippered storage space to hold small essentials. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 560 reviews on Amazon. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

You can also find the Amazon Brand Peak Velocity Windbreaker as low as $13.80 in the color shadow purple. This windbreaker is regularly priced at up to $48 and today’s rate is another Amazon all-time low. It’s a nice style to wear during outdoor events and workouts, in case you run into showers. The windbreaker has vents to help keep you breathable and has an attached cinched hood. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 200 Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas men’s shoe flash sale that’s offering up to 50% off over 300 styles from just $13.

Tommy Hilfiger Active Rain Jacket features:

FUNCTIONALITY: Center front red, white, and navy tricolor zipper closure; Two lower welt pockets at sides; Interior zipper pocket for additional storage

STYLISH FEATURES: Attached hood with adjustable draw cords for comfortability; Hilfiger name along left arm; Tommy Hilfiger logo on left chest; contrasting lining in hood

TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY: 100% nylon outer shell allows the jacket to be water resistant protecting against varying weather conditions

