Mess free vegetable gardening mom will love, indoor hydroponics system just $68 shipped

Smartindex (98% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the iDOO indoor gardening kit for $67.99 shipped. This is down from its previous going rate of $80, matching the all-time low price. Nothing brings new life to a home like, well, new life. This hydroponic growing system uses nutrient-rich water and LED grow lights, not messy soil, to nurture your newest plant baby. Self-watering, hassle free, and my personal favorite feature, totally free from pests, this kit makes an excellent educational gift for any young scientists in your life. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 800 Amazon shoppers, let spring flourish into your home before this deal is up. See below for more details.

Know the joy of cooking your own fresh grown veggies without the wear and grime of traditional gardening with this vegetable seed variety pack for just $13.91 with free shipping for Prime members, or on orders over $25. With 20 different seed packs to choose from, kick off Mother’s Day with the two things moms love most (besides their kids): fresh veggies and great savings. Of course, there is a huge variety of seed packs to choose from, but if you do find yourself missing your fingers in the soil, you can save $2 on this 10-pack of seed starter trays for $13.99.

While we’re thinking about Mother’s Day, why not get something for Dad like this stainless mixology bartender kit for $25 (Reg. $40). Or bring the whole family together with some homestyle veggies grilled to perfection on this 14-inch portable charcoal grill, now just $21 Prime shipped. And don’t forget about these great deals from DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, and more starting from $17.

Hydorponic indoor gardening kit features:

The Hydroponics Growing System with 7 pods is made for planting herbs and vegetables in water without soil, resulting in more rapid growth. Two nutrient solutions provide the elements needed for veggies growth. The sponges made of biology peat, excellent air to water ratio, providing enough space for veggies roots to grow. The hydroponics garden kit requires no soil, ensuring a natural and green experience free of contaminants.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!