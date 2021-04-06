FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Spring into savings with up to 56% off Deconovo curtains, valances, more from just $5

-
56% off From $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Deconovo (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is taking up to 56% off its wide selection of curtains, starting at just $4.79. Shipping is free for all Prime members, or on orders of over $25. But I doubt anyone will have trouble meeting that mark with the beautiful array of curtains available. From darling valances to billowing sheer to insulated blackout curtains that brings a starry night right into your nursery, you never have to sacrifice style for function. Given high 4+ star ratings across the board, from thousands of Amazon shoppers. See below for our top picks.

Our Deconovo curtain top picks:

With blackout curtains that give your living the perfect home-theater ambience, be sure to check out Apple’s movie sale, a great selection of films starts as low as $1. Or keep the savings rolling with 39% off VANKYO mini projectors, today only on Woot.

Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains feature:

  • DESIGN and TEXTURE – This star pattern blackout curtain features a smooth and elegant fabric with a silky touch and a beautiful drape that bring charm and modernity to your interior
  • FUNCTION CURTAINS – These thermal insulated curtains block out sunlight, balance temperature by insulating against summer heat and winter chill and reduce outside noise.  They also reduce outside noise, giving you a decent space to enjoy no matter how noisy your neighbors are

