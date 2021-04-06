FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This highly-rated bike bag holds your iPhone, keys, and more on spring rides for just $17

-
AmazonSports-Fitness
Reg. $22 $17

ROCKBROS USA (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bike Phone Bag for $16.99 Prime shipped. Down from its $22 regular going rate, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked in the last 12 months, only being beat by a drop to a few pennies less back in November of last year. Now that spring is on the horizon, it’s time to head outside and enjoy a good bike ride in the evening. This bag mounts to the center post of your bike and can hold devices that are the size of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and below. It supports using your touchscreen still and even features a bag to keep other stuff like your wallet and keys safe. It’s water-resistant, ensuring that your belongings are protected from the weather. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when picking up this phone mount for your bike. It’s down to $12 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, which keeps an additional $5 in your pocket. As a #1 best-seller, it’s amassed a total of over 10,500 reviews, with a collective 4.4/5 stars between them all.

Whenever you’re out riding, be sure to have a spare flashlight with you. We spotted some earlier that are perfect to take anywhere. They’re made by Energizer and plug into an outlet to stay charged. You could easily keep it by your bike always plugged in then grab it and toss the flashlight into your bag before you head out, plugging it back in when you arrive back home. This ensures it’s always at full power and is ready to brighten any situation you find yourself in. At just $9, it’s hard to pass this deal up.

More about the ROCKBROS Bike Phone Bag:

LARGE SPACE: Bike bag has enough inside room for long rides, holds a lot of stuff like iphone X, battery, energy gel, small tire pump, repair kits, keys, wallet etc. Perfect compatible with cellphones below 6.5 inches, iPhone XR XS MAX X 8 7 6s 6 plus 5s / Samsung Galaxy s8 s7 note 7, shake-proof bike front frame bag

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Govee’s LED floor lamp is a great living room lig...
TCL’s unlocked 10L Android smartphone returns to ...
Take your desk anywhere with Amazon’s Large Lapto...
Float your favorite photos with Command’s 21-inch...
Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack strikes $16 ...
Save up to 28% on Logitech G Pro gaming mice, headsets,...
GOOLOO’s fully automated battery charger hits new...
GE’s Z-Wave Motion Dimmer Switch returns to low o...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Kick gas + oil to the curb with BLACK+DECKER’s $79 electric 3-in-1 blower, more

Learn More
Reg. $50

Never have a flat tire with Tacklife’s portable rechargeable inflator at $35 shipped (Reg. $50)

$35 Learn More
Reg. $50

mophie’s glass-like universal wireless 7.5W Qi charging stand back at just $15 (Reg. $50)

$15 Learn More
24% off

Govee’s LED floor lamp is a great living room lighting upgrade at a low of $29

$29 Learn More
Reg. $250

TCL’s unlocked 10L Android smartphone returns to all-time low at $175 shipped

$175 Learn More

Grand Theft Auto V, MLB The Show 21, more coming to Game Pass this month

Learn More
Review

Tested: Is Bellroy’s antimicrobial Tech Kit gear organizer worth the $65 price tag?

Learn More
1-year low

Take your desk anywhere with Amazon’s Large Laptop Table, now under $41 (Reg. $50)

$41 Learn More