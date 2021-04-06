This highly-rated bike bag holds your iPhone, keys, and more on spring rides for just $17

ROCKBROS USA (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bike Phone Bag for $16.99 Prime shipped. Down from its $22 regular going rate, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked in the last 12 months, only being beat by a drop to a few pennies less back in November of last year. Now that spring is on the horizon, it’s time to head outside and enjoy a good bike ride in the evening. This bag mounts to the center post of your bike and can hold devices that are the size of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and below. It supports using your touchscreen still and even features a bag to keep other stuff like your wallet and keys safe. It’s water-resistant, ensuring that your belongings are protected from the weather. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when picking up this phone mount for your bike. It’s down to $12 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, which keeps an additional $5 in your pocket. As a #1 best-seller, it’s amassed a total of over 10,500 reviews, with a collective 4.4/5 stars between them all.

Whenever you’re out riding, be sure to have a spare flashlight with you. We spotted some earlier that are perfect to take anywhere. They’re made by Energizer and plug into an outlet to stay charged. You could easily keep it by your bike always plugged in then grab it and toss the flashlight into your bag before you head out, plugging it back in when you arrive back home. This ensures it’s always at full power and is ready to brighten any situation you find yourself in. At just $9, it’s hard to pass this deal up.

More about the ROCKBROS Bike Phone Bag:

LARGE SPACE: Bike bag has enough inside room for long rides, holds a lot of stuff like iphone X, battery, energy gel, small tire pump, repair kits, keys, wallet etc. Perfect compatible with cellphones below 6.5 inches, iPhone XR XS MAX X 8 7 6s 6 plus 5s / Samsung Galaxy s8 s7 note 7, shake-proof bike front frame bag

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!