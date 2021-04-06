UGG Spring Sale offers up to 60% off past-season styles from $30: Boots, sneakers, more

UGG is having a Spring Sale offering up to 60% off past-season styles including boots, sneakers, slippers, sandals, apparel, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Emmet Hiker Boots that are currently marked down to $98. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $140. This style of boots are very on-trend and a great option for cooler weather. The leather detailing gives you a polished look and they’re also insulated to help keep you warm. The outsole features large grooves to really grip the ground and promote traction and they’re also waterproof. Rated 4.5/5 stars from UGG customers. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from UGG.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Kari Metallic Sandals are a great style for spring and summer weather. These sandals feature a slip-on style to head out the door in a breeze. They will also pair nicely with dresses, skirts, shorts, jeans, or leggings alike. Plus, this style is marked down to $66 and originally went for $110.

Our top picks for women include:

