Add two of Govee’s RGB LED bulbs to your setup for just $5 each at Amazon

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its RGB LED Light Bulbs for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code 9P5RVDXO at checkout. This saves 41% from its normal going rate and brings the bulbs to just $5, which is one of the best prices that we’ve seen all time. These bulbs ditch Wi-Fi connectivity or Bluetooth pairing for a bundled remote, which is what helps it be so budget-focused. With the remote, you’ll be able to change the color, brightness, and more from up to 25-feet away. Each bulb is capable of producing up to 1,000-lumens, which is plenty to brighten any room. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save a bit when opting for the Sengled Wi-Fi Smart Bulb. It requires no hub to function and can be controlled with either Alexa or Assistant. Though it comes in at $9, you’re only getting one bulb and no RGB coloring here, so do keep that in mind.

Do you want Wi-Fi control as well as RGB coloring? Well, TP-Link’s bulb is available right now for $15. This is up to 50% in savings from its normal going rate, making now a great time to pick it up. Similar to the Sengled, no hub is required for this bulb to function and you’ll find both Alexa and Assistant compatibility with TP-Link’s offering.

More about Govee’s RGB LED Bulbs:

Versatile LED Light Bulbs: With different colors optional, the bulb plays various roles in your life. 16 vibrant colors perfectly create romantic or festive ambiance while 1000lm warm white is ideal for daily life lighting.

Away-from-light Control: Comes with a remote control, you can turn the color changing light bulbs on/off, dim to your desired level or change colors from even 26.24ft away. Never need to get up for shuting off bulbs.

Store Your Favorite: Able to store the lighting effect you like by long pressing storage button for 2s. Just tap the button next time and then the light jumps to your favorite mode in one second. Memory function is also supported.

