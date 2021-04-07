Amazon 1-day massager and percussion gun sale from $32 shipped (Up to 36% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, BST US (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 36% off Naipo percussion guns and massagers. One standout here is the Naipo Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager at $31.99 shipped. Regularly $40 or more, today’s deal is at least 25% off the going rate and the best we can find. While those percussion guns are all the rage right now, and there’s even one on sale today, you’ll have a hard time getting just the right spot on your back with those. This model provides four Shiatsu massage nodes, adjustable straps, an “ergonomic” W-design, and an optional heating function for extra relaxation. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more massager deals.

For something very similar for less, check out this Guina back massager for $26 shipped at Amazon. This one packs in much of the same feature set as today’s lead, and while not as well-known of a brand name, it will save you slightly more and carries 4+ star ratings. Another comparable option for slightly less is this Viktor Jurgen model with 4+ star ratings from thousands.

Then browse through the rest of today’s Naipo massager Gold Box. You’ll find additional models starting from $37.50 including the Naipo Massage Gun that has been marked down from $130 to $103.99 shipped. That’s the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon for the 4+ star-rated percussion massager.

4 Deep-Kneading Shiatsu Massage Nodes mimic the kneading and penetrating motions of a real massage therapist’s hands, helps with relaxing and relieve muscle tension in the car, office, and home. Heating function(up to 45℃) with separate control brings a further comfort to tight muscles, promoting better massage experience. 15 minutes auto-off function and in-built overheat protection further ensure your safety.

