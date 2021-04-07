BEAST and Contigo water bottles/tumblers up to 43% off with deals from $9 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering the 20-ounce Greens Steel BEAST Tumbler in multiple colorways for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $30 but usually fetching closer to $23 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to 43% off, $6 under Amazon’s current price, and the lowest we can find. Alongside the included gift box and straw cleaning brush, you’re looking at a “sweat free, vacuum insulated, 304 food grade stainless steel polished” exterior, a tritan plastic lid, and a pair of stainless steel straws (one curved, one straight). Best of all, they ship with a limited lifetime warranty from Greens Steel. Rated 4+ stars from over 37,000 Amazon customers. More details below alongside a host of Contigo tumblers and water bottles from $9.

Contigo water bottle and tumbler deals:

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s BEAST Woot sale for additional size options starting from $18.50. You’ll also want to swing by our sports/fitness deal hub for more workout and adventure gear deals. Today’s Gold Box has a $70 price drop on Cubii’s Pro Apple Health-ready Under Desk Elliptical and we are now tracking a great deal on Amazon’s best-selling Weider Pro Bench Kit.

More on the BEAST tumblers:

With so many second-rate tumblers available on the market we wanted to set ourselves apart from the competition! Presenting the Beast Bundle: 1 Pure 18/8 food-grade stainless steel curved straw & 1 Closable Sliding Spill Resistant Shatterproof Crystal Clear BPA Free Lid, all presented in a beautiful Gift Box. Over engineered and tested against leading brands. Our Tumblers match performance all day long and with our spill resistant closing lid, you can keep your drinks insulated and protected for longer.

