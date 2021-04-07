FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cubii’s Pro Apple Health-ready Under Desk Elliptical now $279 shipped at Amazon ($70 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is now offering Cubii Pro Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine for $279 shipped. Regularly $349, today’s offer is $70 off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked since the holiday season last year. A perfect way to stay fit and get some work done, it sits beneath your desk or at your feet on the couch while watching TV with “whisper quiet” operation. This is the pro model that allows users to set fitness goals and track progress via iPhone and Android handsets, Fitbit bands, and with Apple Health. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

While you won’t get the Apple Health or smartphone integrations like today’s lead deal, Cubii JR1 Seated Under Desk Elliptical comes in at a lighter $249 price tag. Or, just opt for the Sunny Health & Fitness model at $135 with a 4+ star rating from nearly 5,000 Amazon customers and call it a day. 

After your elliptical workout, you might wish you had one of these discounted massagers or percussion guns to soothe your aching bones. Then head over to our sports/fitness guide for even more including Amazon’s ongoing Pure Protein sale or its Callaway golf event, as well as the adidas Men’s Shoe Sale and everything else in our fashion hub

More on Cubii Pro Seated Under Desk Elliptical:

Designed with ultra-smooth gearing and a compact design, Cubii home ellipticals are ideal for exercising at home or the office without stressing your joints! The Cubii mobile app syncs with iPhone and Android cellphones, Fitbit smart bands, and Apple Health Kit to track your distance pedaled, calories burnt, and more. Workout while you work or rehab while you rest! 

