FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon slashes $100 off Diesel’s 57mm Mr. Daddy 2.0 Watch, now $112.50 (All-time low)

-
AmazonFashionDiesel
Amazon low $112.50

Amazon is offering the Diesel Mr. Daddy 2.0 Watch for $112.50 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $75. With a 57mm case, this watch goes all-in on size and is perfect for those that prefer a larger design. It’s comprised of stainless steel and has a matte black dial that shows the time, date, and three chronograph sundials. This unit is ready can resist water in up to 30-meter depths, ensuring it can withstand splashes, brief immersions, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you decide to forego the Diesel’s offering for any reason, Fossil’s Nate Watch is ready to step in at a lower cost. You’ll spend around $13 less thanks to its $100 price tag. You’ll still get a large 50mm timepiece, but this one happens to offer a stealthy black and gray appearance.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you’ll also want to look at Timex’s Celestial Opulence Watch at $55 alongside even more standout timepieces up to 47% off. Another fashion-related discount includes up to 50% off The North Face, Arc’teryx, Backcountry, and more. Finally, be sure to peek at our coverage of the Build-A-Bear x Animal Crossing collaboration.

Diesel Mr. Daddy 2.0 Watch features:

  • Bold, ironic, and never shy, Diesel doesn’t follow trends; it creates them. A Diesel watch is the physical translation of the approach Diesel takes: a clash of different languages and materials but with a strong mechanical touch.
  • This Mr Daddy 2.0 watch features a black matte dial, multi-hued iridescent case, two-hand movement and black nylon logo-print strap.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Diesel

About the Author

Add two of Govee’s RGB LED bulbs to your setup fo...
BEAST and Contigo water bottles/tumblers up to 43% off ...
HOKA x Cotopaxi collaboration to boost your spring work...
Record your spring vacation with a GPS-enabled 4K camer...
Neaten your shop with Stalwart’s 21-Bin Storage T...
Strap this leather Apple Watch band on your wrist for j...
Anker’s eufy RoboVac 30C vacuum just dropped $100...
Wyze Smart Door Lock hits new Amazon low of $86.50 and ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $400

Garmin’s Legacy Smartwatch delivers a Darth Vader design at $300 (Save $100)

$300 Learn More
$5 each

Add two of Govee’s RGB LED bulbs to your setup for just $5 each at Amazon

$10 Learn More

New Belkin SOUNDFORM Freedom Earbuds take on AirPods with Qi, Apple Find My, $99 price

Order Now! Learn More
43% off

BEAST and Contigo water bottles/tumblers up to 43% off with deals from $9 Prime shipped

From $9 Learn More
Save now

Get an education in computer science with 212 hours of training for $40

$40 Learn More
Save $50

NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 model bundle drops to $279 (Save $50)

$279 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Underworld Office, Fait, Smart Notify Unlocker, more

FREE+ Learn More

HOKA x Cotopaxi collaboration to boost your spring workouts: running shoes, backpacks, more

Learn More