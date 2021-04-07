Amazon slashes $100 off Diesel’s 57mm Mr. Daddy 2.0 Watch, now $112.50 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Diesel Mr. Daddy 2.0 Watch for $112.50 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $75. With a 57mm case, this watch goes all-in on size and is perfect for those that prefer a larger design. It’s comprised of stainless steel and has a matte black dial that shows the time, date, and three chronograph sundials. This unit is ready can resist water in up to 30-meter depths, ensuring it can withstand splashes, brief immersions, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you decide to forego the Diesel’s offering for any reason, Fossil’s Nate Watch is ready to step in at a lower cost. You’ll spend around $13 less thanks to its $100 price tag. You’ll still get a large 50mm timepiece, but this one happens to offer a stealthy black and gray appearance.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you’ll also want to look at Timex’s Celestial Opulence Watch at $55 alongside even more standout timepieces up to 47% off. Another fashion-related discount includes up to 50% off The North Face, Arc’teryx, Backcountry, and more. Finally, be sure to peek at our coverage of the Build-A-Bear x Animal Crossing collaboration.

Diesel Mr. Daddy 2.0 Watch features:

Bold, ironic, and never shy, Diesel doesn’t follow trends; it creates them. A Diesel watch is the physical translation of the approach Diesel takes: a clash of different languages and materials but with a strong mechanical touch.

This Mr Daddy 2.0 watch features a black matte dial, multi-hued iridescent case, two-hand movement and black nylon logo-print strap.

