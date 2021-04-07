FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Spice up game night with a new all-time low on Monopoly Electronic Banking Edition from $13

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesHasbro
Reg. $25 $13

Amazon is now offering the Monopoly Super Electronic Banking Edition for $13.59 with free shipping for Prime members opt in orders over $25. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $12.91 shipped. Regularly $25 at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low, today’s deal is at least 20% off and the best we can find. This is the same old classic with some interesting twists and the electronic banking unit “with tap technology that makes gameplay faster than the classic Monopoly game.” You’ll also find new tweaks like flight spaces that allow players to jump to any property on the board and forced trading spaces that allow you to “choose any property and immediately trade it for your choice of any other player’s property.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Already had your fill of Monopoly for game night? Check out one of these absolute classics that are currently down at $8 Prime shipped instead: Guess Who?, Clue, and Trouble

Just be sure to dive into our coverage of Sonic the Hedgehog Monopoly, the banking edition with voice commands, and the PAC-MAN version with a mini arcade machine (Nintendo also just launched a new PAC-MAN battle royale game). 

But if it’s the video games you’re after, here are all of today’s best price drops, the massive Xbox Spring Sale, Nintendo’s digital holiday offers, and the 16 classic Xbox games Microsoft just brought to Android

More on Monopoly Banking Edition:

  • GET REWARDS BACK: Choose your rewards! Each token in the Monopoly Super Electronic Banking board game has a matching bank card that offers a unique reward by performing a certain action in the game
  • BANKING UNIT: The Monopoly Super Electronic Banking board game features an all-in-one banking unit with tap technology that makes gameplay faster than the classic Monopoly game
  • FLIGHT SPACES: Instead of purchasing railroads in this edition of the Monopoly game, players can choose to take a flight to any property on the gameboard

Anker’s eufy RoboVac 30C vacuum just dropped $100...
Wyze Smart Door Lock hits new Amazon low of $86.50 and ...
LEGO’s 3,600-piece Technic Bugatti Chiron sees ra...
Upgrade your garage lighting with a new low on this #1 ...
Add DEWALT’s 31-Pc. Hex Key Ratcheting Wrench Set...
Rest your iPhone 12 on elago’s MS2 MagSafe Chargi...
Amazon’s best-selling Weider Pro Bench Kit bundle...
Nintendo Switch accessories from $4.50: Amazon’s ...
