AUKEY’s RGB Headphone Stand doubles as a USB hub, now $24 Prime shipped (All-time low)

Trusted seller AUKEY Direct via Amazon is offering its RGB Headphone Stand for $23.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off and marks the very first price drop we’ve tracked. Tidy up your desk while giving it a fun look with AUKEY’s RGB-enabled headphone stand. It’s a solid pick if you’d like to uplift your favorite gaming headset or pair of headphones. You’ll even find three USB ports that behave as a hub for connecting wired peripherals like a keyboard, mouse, and microphone. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you aren’t in need of RGB or USB hub functionality, consider AmoVee’s Acrylic Headphone Stand at $12 Prime shipped. This is a style that I used prior to going all-in on in-ear AirPods and still love the look to this day. More than 2,200 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

More deals that go nicely with the deal above include Amazon’s Mini Condenser Microphone for $36.50, Aukey’s 1080p webcam at $25.50, and these 4K, 240Hz, and other monitors priced from $150. And if you’re on the hunt for a way to more comfortably work from the couch or bed, check out Amazon’s Large Laptop Table at under $41.

AUKEY RGB Headphone Stand features:

3 USB 2.0 Ports: These allow you to plug in several devices simultaneously such as headphones, mouse, keyboard, microphone, and more

RGB Lighting Effects: You can choose from 8 different lighting effects to customize your gaming atmosphere, or upgrade the appearance of your desktop for a more fashionable look. The RGB lights only work when plug into a PC and the lighting color of the AUKEY Logo is only blue and always on.

Anti-Slip Base: The headset stand features an anti-slip silicone base, providing a solid grip to the desktop. You can feel confident the stand won’t topple over or be easily moved

