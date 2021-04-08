Get 5GB data plus unlimited talk and text for 3 months with Boost Mobile at $45 (Reg. $89)

If you already have a phone, you could save a lot of money by switching to a pre-paid SIM. With the Boost Mobile Bundle, you can get three months of unlimited talk and text plus 5GB of data on America’s largest 5G network. Right now, the bundle is just $45 (Reg. $89) at 9to5Toys Specials.

While most of us have a monthly cell phone plan, relatively few people actually get value for money. By moving to a prepaid SIM, you only pay for what you use — and there is no long-term contract. Boost Mobile is one of the most popular providers, offering generous allowances and 99% nationwide coverage. With this bundle, you can switch to the prepaid route with minimal fuss.

The bundle includes a 3-in-1 SIM kit, which is shipped to your door for free. The provided SIM can be adjusted to fit pretty much any GSM unlocked phone, and you can keep your current number. Once you have activated your SIM, you get three months of unlimited minutes and texts. The bundle also offers 5GB of data, which you can use at your own pace.

Boost Mobile offers high-speed connections across the country, meaning you can stream shows, make video calls, and play online games without buffering.

Order today for just $45 to get this eye-catching deal and save 49% on the total value.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!