FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get 5GB data plus unlimited talk and text for 3 months with Boost Mobile at $45 (Reg. $89)

-
Reg. $89 $45

If you already have a phone, you could save a lot of money by switching to a pre-paid SIM. With the Boost Mobile Bundle, you can get three months of unlimited talk and text plus 5GB of data on America’s largest 5G network. Right now, the bundle is just $45 (Reg. $89) at 9to5Toys Specials.

While most of us have a monthly cell phone plan, relatively few people actually get value for money. By moving to a prepaid SIM, you only pay for what you use — and there is no long-term contract. Boost Mobile is one of the most popular providers, offering generous allowances and 99% nationwide coverage. With this bundle, you can switch to the prepaid route with minimal fuss.

The bundle includes a 3-in-1 SIM kit, which is shipped to your door for free. The provided SIM can be adjusted to fit pretty much any GSM unlocked phone, and you can keep your current number. Once you have activated your SIM, you get three months of unlimited minutes and texts. The bundle also offers 5GB of data, which you can use at your own pace. 

Boost Mobile offers high-speed connections across the country, meaning you can stream shows, make video calls, and play online games without buffering.

Order today for just $45 to get this eye-catching deal and save 49% on the total value.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

iClever’s wireless keyboard takes pesky cables of...
Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Review: The king of low latency [...
Apex Legends War Games includes new events with “neve...
Tru Grit cast iron home workout gear from $25: Adjustab...
Timex Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch offers 12-day ba...
TAG Heuer’s latest premium diving watch is also one o...
Originally $250 J.A. Henckels 15-piece Dynamic Cutlery ...
AUKEY’s RGB Headphone Stand doubles as a USB hub,...
Show More Comments

Related

55% off

Save up to 55% on Attack on Titan manga before its finally chapter releases tomorrow

From $2 Learn More
50% off

iClever’s wireless keyboard takes pesky cables off your desk at 50% off, now $17

$17 Learn More
Review

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Review: The king of low latency [Video]

Learn More

Apex Legends War Games includes new events with “never-before-seen” playlist modifiers

Learn More
35% off

Tru Grit cast iron home workout gear from $25: Adjustable kettlebells, dumbbells, more

From $25 Learn More
Amazon low

Timex Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch offers 12-day battery life: $143 (All-time low)

$143 Learn More

TAG Heuer’s latest premium diving watch is also one of its priciest at a lofty $3,000

Learn More
Reg. $130

Originally $250 J.A. Henckels 15-piece Dynamic Cutlery Knife Block Set now $94 (Reg. $130+)

$94 Learn More