Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Moonlighter, Wonder Boy, the Sequence, more

We are now ready to gather all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one handy list for you. Alongside this morning’s 1-day Apple Watch and iPhone sale, we are now tracking quite a notable batch of discounted apps and games on Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights of our collection include titles like Moonlighter, Kick Ass Commandos, Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, the Sequence [2], and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Moonlighter: $7 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: the Sequence [2]: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: [the Sequence]: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $2 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Rise $50, Mega Man X Collection 1+2 $20, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Vengeance RPG: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FILCA – SLR Film Camera: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tape: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $6 (Reg. $12)

Mac: RAW Power: $30 (Reg. $40)

More on Moonlighter:

During a long-passed archaeological excavation, a set of Gates were discovered. People quickly realized that these ancient passages lead to different realms and dimensions – providing brave and reckless adventurers with treasures beyond measure. Rynoka, a small commercial village, was founded near the excavation site providing refuge and a place for adventurers to sell their hard-earned riches.

