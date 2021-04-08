FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

RAVPower Portable Power Station with two 110V AC outlets now $150 for today only (Reg. $270)

Reg. $270 $150

Today only, Woot is offering the RAVPower Portable Power Station for $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $270, today’s deal is as much as $120 in savings and the lowest we can find. For comparison, an on-page coupon drops its price down to $160 at Amazon right now. This model can be charged up via a wall outlet, 12-24V car charger, or a solar panel charger. It provides a pair of 110V AC outlets that are great for small appliances as well as 60W PD input and output that can “revive your MacBook Pro in only 3 hours,” emergency SOS lighting, and a 70200mAh battery. Rated 4+ stars from over 540 Amazon customers and ships with an 18-month warranty. More details below. 

If you don’t need quite that much power, consider the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160. This one comes in at $125 on Amazon and carries solid ratings from thousands. This entirely electric model’s battery isn’t quite as large and only has one AC outlet, but it provides much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal otherwise. 

We also still have some great deals live on Westinghouse’s 155Wh Portable Power Station, the Anker Powerhouse 200, and this ROCKPALS 300W portable model as well. Just make sure to swing by our Green Deals hub for even more.

And if these power stations are going to be part of your spring/summer adventure kit, check out this Gold Box deal on the best-selling LifeStraw Personal Water Filter as well.

More on the RAVPower Portable Power Station:

Powerful Pure Sine Wave AC Outlets: Two 110V AC outlets deliver stable and mighty 250W when using one only, and a total 300W when using both, perfect for your small appliances on your camping or road trips(Note: Before connect AC outlet to your devices, please long press the button beside AC outlet 5 seconds and active AC output at first)

