Show off gourmet tastes with this 9-piece charcuterie board set for just $36 (Save 52%)

SofiGOODs (99% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its 13-inch charcuterie set for $35.87 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This slashes nearly $40 off its usual rate, and marks a new all-time low price. This 9-piece set comes with everything you’ll need for an artful display that’s sure to impress. Complete with four serving bowls and four-piece knife set, all neatly contained within the hand-crafted acacia board. It’s earned an average of 4.8/5 stars from over 2,000 ratings on Amazon. Head below for more info.

With the charcuterie-craze that’s taken over everywhere from dinner parties to pre-games, you don’t have to pay premium prices for gourmet-quality goods. This elegant bamboo charcuterie platter is only $15.97 with free Prime shipping when you clip the on-page coupon. While you’re not getting all the fixings you’d see in our lead deal, it does come with two convenient trays for all the accoutrements you’ll need to dazzle your guests. Sealed with a rustic, carved finish, this board has also racked up a 4.8/5 star rating from over 7,500 happy shoppers.

ChefSofi’s charcuterie platter set features:

Our acacia wood cheese board set is designed and quality-checked in Germany. This COMPLETE set includes 4 bowls and 4 knives to hold and slice all kinds of cheese types and charcuterie. Your luxurious parties won’t be the same without it. Thanks to its wide 13 inches diameter, this acacia wood cheese cutting tray has all the room you’ll need for crackers, serving utensils and cutlery for cheese and meat.

