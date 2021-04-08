Teva Spring Sale offers deals from $17 and up to 60% off hundeds of styles

Teva is currently having a Spring Sale with deals starting from $17. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $35 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Original Dorado Sandals. This style is a great option for warm weather and you can currently find them marked down to $35. Regularly this style goes for $60 and Teva rarely offers popular styles on sale. These shoes were also designed for comfort with a supportive strap design as well as a cushioned insole. Plus, with April being Earth Month, this style is also eco-friendly and made of 100% recycled material. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Teva customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas Spring Event that’s offering 20% off sitewide and up to 30% off your purchase.

