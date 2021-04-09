Add an extra WORX surface to your garage with this refurb. multi-function table at $100

WORX via eBay Daily Deals is offering its Pegasus Multi-Function Work Table for $99.99 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, it goes for $140 direct and $120 at Amazon right now. Whether you’re just starting out doing DIY projects or are a veteran of fixing things around your house, there are never enough surfaces to work on. The Pegasus delivers a table that can support 300-pounds, but it also functions as a sawhorse with a 1,000-pound capacity. This lets it pull double duty in your workshop depending on what your needs are. Rated 4.8/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Instead of today’s lead deal, opt for the 2x4basics sawhorse kit. At $29 on Amazon, you’ll save quite a bit over the WORX option above. Instead of an all-in-one pre-made solution, you’re going to be building your own sawhorse here. While this takes a bit more work, it does let you have control over how large or small it is, which is something WORX doesn’t offer above.

After you finish working on your next project, why not fire up a new grill for some burgers or steaks? Right now, you’ll find that Masterbuilt’s Stainless Steel Tabletop Propane Grill is down to a new low at Amazon, costing just $100 today. It’s a great compact option that’s designed to go anywhere you do, so be sure to give it a look and consider picking one up with the savings from doing your own household projects.

More about the WORX Pegasus Work Table:

Holds up to 300 lbs. as a work table, supports 1,000 lbs. as a sawhorse. And it’s easy to transition between the two

Two quick clamps are integrated and stay attached even when you fold the table into a sawhorse. Because they’re designed specifically for the Pegasus, they’ll be stronger and last longer

It’s only 25 lbs., and its foldable design makes it easy to move and store

