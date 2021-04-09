We are ready to close out the work week with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Our Apple deal hub has loads of big-time price drops on the latest iPad Air, unlocked iPhone 11 Pro, the M1 Mac mini, and the 10.2-inch iPad, among other things, but for now we are turning our attention to all of the best price drops courtesy of its digital storefronts. Highlights of today’s discounted app collection include titles like Kingdom Rush Origins TD, Finding, StoryToys freebies, ½ Halfway, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Finding..: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Haunted House: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Jungle Book: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Modern Magic Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Complex: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Metadata: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ½ Halfway: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FlightReady E6B Computer: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Remote Pilot FAA Test Prep: $20 (Reg. $40)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Moonlighter: $7 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: the Sequence [2]: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: [the Sequence]: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $2 (Reg. $3)

More on Kingdom Rush Origins:

Kingdom Rush Origins is the third installment of the award-winning Kingdom Rush saga, loved by millions and earning accolades from gamers and critics around the globe. Take a trip back to the beginning, before Vez’nan ever thought to threaten the kingdom with the gem of power, and experience even more of the lightning-fast, exceptionally captivating gameplay that made the franchise a cornerstone of essential tower defense games.

