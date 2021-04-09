FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

CORSAIR’s new K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard hits new low of $185

-
New low $185

Best Buy is offering the CORSAIR K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $184.99 shipped. Down from its $230 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention by $15. CORSAIR’s latest K100 features an optical-mechanical switch for a unique gaming experience. With per-key RGB lighting and a 44-zone LightEdge, this keyboard sets itself apart from other peripherals with its unique customizability. The optical-mechanical switches offer “hyper-fast 1.0mm actuation” while “registering key presses up to 4x faster than standard mechanical keyboards.” Rated 4.8/5 stars. Want to learn more? Check out our announcement coverage and hands-on review.

Instead of today’s lead deal, check out the CORSAIR K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. It doesn’t feature the optical-mechanical switch nor the 44-zone LightEdge, but it’s available for $130 right now. This saves you quite a bit from today’s lead deal while still delivering a premium full-fledged experience.

Do you have a more compact workspace? Well, the ultra-small 60% Razer Huntsman Mini is down to an all-time low right now. You’ll find it at $100, which is $20 below its normal going rate, making now a great time to pick it up. We found the deal a few days ago and there’s no telling how long it’ll be around, so if you’re in the market for a 60% compact keyboard, now’s your chance to pick one up.

More about the CORSAIR K100 Keyboard:

The incomparable CORSAIR K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard combines stunning aluminum design with per-key RGB lighting and a 44-zone LightEdge. Powerful CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology enables unparalleled capabilities such as 4,000Hz polling. CORSAIR OPX RGB optical-mechanical keyswitches, guaranteed for 150 million keypresses, offer hyper-fast 1.0mm actuation while registering keypresses up to 4x faster than standard mechanical gaming keyboards thanks to AXON, housed in durable double-shot PBT keycaps.

