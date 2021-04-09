Finally switch over to a rechargeable electric toothbrush with this highly-rated model at $18

Pure Beauty US (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Fairywill Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code I33WJANP and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $30 normal rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This toothbrush gives you an upgraded clean from standard manual options. It includes eight brush heads for “over two years of use.” With five modes, this toothbrush is designed to “remove 10X more stains along the gums.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up 75 Plackers TwinLine Dental Floss Picks. These are what we use at my house and they work great. The two lines of floss help to trap and remove debris from between your teeth for a deeper clean. It’s just $3 for the pack, making this a great buy for your dental hygiene.

Don’t forget to check out this deal we found on the Winix PlasmaWave Air Purifier. It’s down to just $70 Prime shipped right now in refurbished condition, which saves 50% from its normal going rate. This is a great way to keep your home’s air clean this spring, making it free of pollen, dander, and more.

More about the Fairywill Rechargeable Toothbrush:

An Whitening Ultra Sonic Electric Toothbrush For Adults – With Ultra sonic vibration up to 40,000 strokes per minute, The ADA Council on Scientific Affairs’ Acceptance of Fairywill 508 Sonic Electric Toothbrush is based on its finding that the product has shown efficacy in removing stains and helping to prevent and reduce gingivitis. Overall an upgraded brushing experience than a regular electric toothbrushes.

