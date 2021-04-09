FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This Raspberry Pi 4 4GB starter kit includes all the essentials at $95 (Save $20)

-
AmazonRaspberry PiLABISTS
Save $20 $95

The LABISTS official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit for $94.97 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $115 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $20 price cut, beats the previous discount by $3, and marks a new 2021 low. Everything here is centered around a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B that comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and a 64-bit quad-core processor. Whether you’re looking to set up a smart home server, retro arcade, or turn your favorite speaker into an AirPlay-enabled one, it’s up for the task. Plus, this bundle comes with everything you’ll need to get started including the necessary cables, a case, and 64GB microSD card. Over 530 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A great add-on to the lead starter kit would be scoring the official Raspberry Pi Camera Module V2 with some of your savings. Whether you’re looking to build a HomeKit-enabled smart camera, webcam, or have some other use case in mind for the featured bundle, this is a great accessory to experiment with everything the miniature computer can offer. Learn more about how it can be incorporated into various projects right here.

Then be sure to take a look at the most recent addition to the Raspberry Pi stable, as the company just unveiled a new Pico microcontroller. Aimed at taking on Arduino, this is the smallest Raspberry Pi model yet that also enters with a $4 price tag to match.

LABISTS Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit features:

Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 4GB RAM cooperated with quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit at 1.5GHz gives full play to the CPU performance and RAM advantage. Comes with a large metal heat sink and double fans for impeccable heat dissipation, easily control the temperature below 50 degrees. Holes on the top and bottom of the case ensure better heat dissipation. Offers your Raspberry pi 4 good protection, easy access to GPIO port, HDMI port, USB port, SD Card slot of Raspberry Pi board. The aside gpio port of the case is convenient to connect GPIO devices and cables for easy operation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Raspberry Pi

LABISTS

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser̵...
Google’s Pixel 4a 5G Fabric Case can be yours for...
Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Private Sale offers up to 7...
VANKYO Leisure 3W Mini Projector with wireless iOS/Andr...
Anker’s latest sale discounts MagSafe chargers, T...
Bring home a $140+ Winix PlasmaWave Air Purifier for ju...
DEWALT’s 20V MAX XR Drill Combo Kit drops to new ...
Chefman’s highly-rated TurboFry 3.6-quart Air Fry...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

8Bitdo’s black Sn30 Pro+ Gamepad sees rare discount to new low of $45

$45 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $49, Just Dance 2021 $25, more

$49 Learn More
Save 27%

Google’s Pixel 4a 5G Fabric Case can be yours for $23.50 (Save 27%)

$23.50 Learn More
75% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Private Sale offers up to 75% off Dri-FIT, running shoes, more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $120

VANKYO Leisure 3W Mini Projector with wireless iOS/Android screen sharing from $70 (Reg. $120)

From $70 Learn More
Save 33%

Anker’s latest sale discounts MagSafe chargers, Thunderbolt 3 docks, more from $13

From $13 Learn More
Orig. $220

Bring home a $140+ Winix PlasmaWave Air Purifier for just $70 Prime shipped today (Refurb)

$70 Learn More
Reg. $389

DEWALT’s 20V MAX XR Drill Combo Kit drops to new Amazon low at $289 (Save $100)

$289 Learn More