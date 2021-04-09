FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Tidy up your garage with Prepac’s versatile Elite Storage Cabinet, now $153 (Save $50+)

-
AmazonHome GoodsPrepac
Save $50+ $153

Amazon is offering the Prepac Elite Storage Cabinet (WES-3264) for $152.99 shipped. Note: Stock is slipping, so you may want to act fast. That’s $50 off what Amazon has been charging, $70+ less than what you’d spend at Target and other retailers, and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This versatile 2-door cabinet is perfect for decluttering a utility room, garage, office, and the list goes on. No matter where you place it, a universal white colorway should allow it blend in well. Inside you’ll find several shelves and measurements of this unit span 32 by 16 by 65 inches. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

After assembly is complete on your new storage cabinet, Amazon’s Solimo Disinfecting Wipes provide an easy way to give it a once-over. For $6 Prime shipped you’ll get a total of 150 disinfecting wipes. Each is touted as able to kill 99.9% of bacteria in a mere 15 seconds.

Keep the ball rolling with 20 Amazon Basics 36-inch Bungee Cords at $1 each or Novogratz’s vibrant Cache Metal Locker Cabinet at $126. Oh, and a couple of other ways to tidy up tools and hardware include Stalwart’s 21-Bin Storage Organizer at 30% off alongside its 61-Slot Storage Rack for $16 Prime shipped.

Prepac Elite Storage Cabinet (WES-3264) features:

  • From Prepac elite storage collection, 2-Door cabinet for extra storage in utility room, garage, office, kitchen, or Bedroom
  • Constructed in laminate composite wood with White Melamine doors; with 2 adjustable and 1 fixed shelf
  • With all-metal 6-way hinges and all-metal handles on doors; soft-edged Corners on doors for safety

