Store it all with WD’s Elements 10TB USB 3.0 Desktop HDD at a low of $150

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the WD Elements 10TB Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $149.99 shipped with the code 93XQU23 at checkout. For comparison, you’d pay $180 at Amazon for this same drive and today’s deal matches the all-time low there. Whether you need to store photos and documents on your computer or it’s time to expand your server, this is a great hard drive option. You can easily shuck the drive and use it in a NAS or just place it on your desk and plug in the included USB 3.0 cable, delivering a variety of uses here. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t need 10TB of storage or are just in the market for something more portable, check out this 4TB drive from Seagate. It’s also USB 3.0 but it doesn’t require external power to function. Plus, 4TB is plenty of space for on-the-go storage. It’s just $97 on Amazon, which saves an additional $53 from today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget that earlier today we saw Seagate’s Ultra Touch USB-C SSDs return to some of the best pricing that we’ve seen starting at $70. Up to $25 in savings is available here, and since they’re solid-state instead of hard drives, you’ll enjoy faster transfer rates compared to the models listed above.

More about the WD Elements 10TB Desktop HDD:

WD Elements desktop storage with USB 3.0 offers reliable, high-capacity, add-on storage, fast data transfer rates and universal connectivity with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 devices. The sleek design features up to 10TB capacity plus WD quality and reliability.

