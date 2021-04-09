FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your setup with a massive 31- by 12-inch desk pad at a low of $6.50 (50% off)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsPECHAM
50% off $6.50

PECHAM US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its XXXL Gaming Mouse Pad for $6.49 Prime shipped with the code 50RYWNPR at checkout. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Have you been looking for a way to keep the surface of your desk and peripherals clean while gaming? Often, your mouse will actually track better and more accurately if it’s on a pad instead of your desk’s surface. Sometimes, if you have a glass desk, the mouse won’t even track at all. PECHAM’s desk pad measures nearly 31- by 12-inches, covering a large portion of your tabletop with one slick, smooth surface. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

It’s hard to deny the value today’s lead deal brings. For example, the VicTsing Mouse Pad is one of the next-best options that we’ve found. It measures around 10- by 8-inches, which is quite a bit smaller than the model above. Considering it costs $7 on Amazon right now, you can really see how much value the desk pad from PECHAM brings.

Further upgrade your gaming experience by picking up the AUKEY RGB Headphone Stand. It not only holds your headphones, but also doubles as a USB hub for $24. This is a 20% discount from its normal going rate and also an all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon.

PECHAM XXXL Gaming Mouse Pad features:

  • The mouse pad is large enough for your mouse, keyboard and more. It offers plenty of room for gaming or office works all while protecting your desk.
  • Optimized for fast moving while maintaining excellent SPEED and CONTROL during gaming. The mouse pad offers a smooth tracking surface for your mouse.
  • Waterproof coating prevents damage from spilled drinks or other accidents. Heavy duty rubber base prevents it from sliding around on the desk while using it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

PECHAM

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro/Max with up to 60% off Speck ...
This 166-pack of Amazon Basics Felt Furniture Pads is o...
CORSAIR’s new K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming ...
FLYBIRD’s Adjustable Utility Weight Bench hits ne...
This Amazon-made 12-Pc. Melamine Dinnerware Set is diff...
This TOPGREENER in-wall outlet features a 36W USB-C por...
Store it all with WD’s Elements 10TB USB 3.0 Desk...
Masterbuilt’s Stainless Steel Tabletop Propane Gr...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $30

This 2-pack of Aduro U-Rise XL adjustable metal iPad/tablet stands is now $16 ($30 value)

$16 Learn More
Save 60%

Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro/Max with up to 60% off Speck cases from $18

From $18 Learn More
Review

Review: Tribit’s all-new StormBox Pro is this summer’s most value-packed speaker

Buy now Learn More
33% off

This 166-pack of Amazon Basics Felt Furniture Pads is only $4.50 Prime shipped

$4.50 Learn More
Reg. $60

Track workouts, sleep, stress, more: Samsung’s Galaxy Fit2 band at $39 shipped (Reg. up to $60)

$39 Learn More
New low

CORSAIR’s new K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard hits new low of $185

$185 Learn More
20% off

Sunglass Hut Flash Sale takes 20% off Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, more + free delivery

+ free shipping Learn More
Save 21%

This ultrasonic humidifier helps the whole family breathe easy, 500-sq. foot coverage at just $42

$42 Learn More