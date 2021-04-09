Upgrade your setup with a massive 31- by 12-inch desk pad at a low of $6.50 (50% off)

PECHAM US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its XXXL Gaming Mouse Pad for $6.49 Prime shipped with the code 50RYWNPR at checkout. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Have you been looking for a way to keep the surface of your desk and peripherals clean while gaming? Often, your mouse will actually track better and more accurately if it’s on a pad instead of your desk’s surface. Sometimes, if you have a glass desk, the mouse won’t even track at all. PECHAM’s desk pad measures nearly 31- by 12-inches, covering a large portion of your tabletop with one slick, smooth surface. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

It’s hard to deny the value today’s lead deal brings. For example, the VicTsing Mouse Pad is one of the next-best options that we’ve found. It measures around 10- by 8-inches, which is quite a bit smaller than the model above. Considering it costs $7 on Amazon right now, you can really see how much value the desk pad from PECHAM brings.

Further upgrade your gaming experience by picking up the AUKEY RGB Headphone Stand. It not only holds your headphones, but also doubles as a USB hub for $24. This is a 20% discount from its normal going rate and also an all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon.

PECHAM XXXL Gaming Mouse Pad features:

The mouse pad is large enough for your mouse, keyboard and more. It offers plenty of room for gaming or office works all while protecting your desk.

Optimized for fast moving while maintaining excellent SPEED and CONTROL during gaming. The mouse pad offers a smooth tracking surface for your mouse.

Waterproof coating prevents damage from spilled drinks or other accidents. Heavy duty rubber base prevents it from sliding around on the desk while using it.

