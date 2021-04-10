Amazfit’s Bip U smartwatch tracks your fitness goals with 9-day battery life at a low of $40, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Amazfit Smartwatches and Bluetooth Headphones priced from $28 shipped. Our favorite is the Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch for $39.99 in multiple colors. Regularly fetching $60, today’s deal beats our last mention by $8 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Bip U takes affordable smartwatches to the next level. Featuring nine days of battery life on a single charge, the 1.43-inch HD touchscreen easily shows you pertinent information like notifications, fitness goals, and more. This model even tracks blood oxygen levels, stress, sleep, heart rate, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. In the market for something else? Swing by Amazon’s landing page for other great deals.

Should you pick up the Bip U in today’s lead deal, be sure to grab this budget-focused screen protector. It’ll help keep your new accessory safe and sound from scratches that it could get while wearing it every day. It comes in at just $7 on Amazon, making it a great buy with just a fraction of your savings.

Do you have an Apple Watch already? Well, if so, check out this $10 leather band that we recently found. It’s 33% off its normal going rate and sports a high-end look. Many of Apple’s official bands cost $49, with some fetching upwards of $149 or more. This is a great way to add additional style to your collection without breaking the bank.

More about the Amazfit Bip U:

1.43″ LARGE HD DISPLAY: Amazfit Bip U has a customized 1.43″ hd stylish square screen which offers a larger display area than a round watch face of the same width, so it can carry more information.”

LONG 9-DAY BATTERY LIFE: This smartwatch deeply optimizes the power consumption of the components to bring long-lasting endurance of 7 days while keeping a slim watch body, which enables you to avoid frequent charges.

MORE HEALTH METRICS: The Amazfit Bip U fitness smartwatch precise optical monitoring allows you to accurately track heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress levels, breathing, quality of sleep, and sleeping patterns.

SUPER LIGHWEIGHT DESIGN: Amazfit Bip U only weigh about 31 grams. an ultra-light design you can barely feel when striving for peak performance.

WOMEN’S HEALTH TRACKING: With the female period tracking system bip u records and predicts the female menstrual cycle and send smart notifications reminders.

