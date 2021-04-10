Diesel’s 59mm Mega Chief Iridescent Watch dives to $119 (Save 50%), more from $63

Amazon is offering the Diesel Mega Chief Iridescent Stainless Steel Watch for $118.97 shipped. That’s $121 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re always on the lookout for a unique-looking timepiece to expand your collection, this Diesel offering could be difficult to pass up. It combines a massive 59mm case with a 26mm black leather band and will always be changing colors thanks to iridescent crystal glass atop the dial. The water-resistant case is comprised of stainless steel and can repel liquids even in depths up to 330-feet. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted watches priced as low as $63.

While you’re at it, be sure to swing our roundup of Amazon’s Amazfit Gold Box. There you’ll find smartwatches and headphones priced as low as $28. And speaking of smartwatches, did you see that Timex’s Metropolitan R has hit an Amazon low of $143? Finally, don’t forget to scope out Timex Celestial Opulence at $55 along with more timepieces that are up to 47% off.

Diesel Mega Chief Iridescent Watch features:

An iridescent crystal delivers maximum attitude and edge to the perennially classic Mega Chief collection.

This watch features a 59mmcase, a 26mmband width, Quartz Chronograph movement. Imported.

Round Stainless Steel case with a Black dial. Black, Leather band.

Water resistant up to 100m: Can be worn bathing, swimming or snorkeling and shallow diving

