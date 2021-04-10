Go natural with Puracy body wash, hand soap, more from $15, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Puracy LLC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its natural soap priced from $15 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the 2-pack of Natural Citrus & Sea Salt Body Wash for Men and Women at $14.78, which regularly fetches $21. Today’s deal comes within $2 of its all-time low set back in 2019. This body wash is “99.3% plant-powered” and uses fruit and vegetable moisturizers and sea salt to help with “100% clean rinsing.” It’s also free of sulfates, parabens, dyes, perfumes, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from tens of thousands of happy customers. Shop the rest of the sale here.

While today’s lead deal comes in pump bottles already, there are products in the larger sale which don’t For those, check out this 2-pack of bottles on Amazon. We personally use these are home to buy some of our cleaning products in bulk to help reduce the overall cost. They work great and are easy to label if you have something like a Cricut. At $8 for two, it’s quite budget-friendly as well.

After you get out of the shower, check out our roundup of the best sunglasses to pick up this spring. We’ve got quite a few of our favorites lined up for you to browse, helping your eyes stay protected in the glaring sunlight as we head through spring and toward summer.

More about Puracy Natural Body Wash:

The Puracy Difference: Join the 10+ million enjoying our award-winning, plant-powered personal care, baby care, and household cleaning products

99.3% Plant-Powered: Vegan cleansers create rich, luxurious foam; fruit and vegetable-derived moisturizers hydrate; sea salt purifies and balances; 100% clean rinsing, pH balanced (5.5)

For Men and Women: A daily full body cleanser for all skin types; Leaves your skin feeling silky smooth, soft, and clean; Citrus and Sea Salt: Sun-ripened citrus groves with a gentle breeze of ocean air

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!