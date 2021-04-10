FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Go natural with Puracy body wash, hand soap, more from $15, today only

-
AmazonPuracy
Save now From $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Puracy LLC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its natural soap priced from $15 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the 2-pack of Natural Citrus & Sea Salt Body Wash for Men and Women at $14.78, which regularly fetches $21. Today’s deal comes within $2 of its all-time low set back in 2019. This body wash is “99.3% plant-powered” and uses fruit and vegetable moisturizers and sea salt to help with “100% clean rinsing.” It’s also free of sulfates, parabens, dyes, perfumes, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from tens of thousands of happy customers. Shop the rest of the sale here.

While today’s lead deal comes in pump bottles already, there are products in the larger sale which don’t For those, check out this 2-pack of bottles on Amazon. We personally use these are home to buy some of our cleaning products in bulk to help reduce the overall cost. They work great and are easy to label if you have something like a Cricut. At $8 for two, it’s quite budget-friendly as well.

After you get out of the shower, check out our roundup of the best sunglasses to pick up this spring. We’ve got quite a few of our favorites lined up for you to browse, helping your eyes stay protected in the glaring sunlight as we head through spring and toward summer.

More about Puracy Natural Body Wash:

  • The Puracy Difference: Join the 10+ million enjoying our award-winning, plant-powered personal care, baby care, and household cleaning products
  • 99.3% Plant-Powered: Vegan cleansers create rich, luxurious foam; fruit and vegetable-derived moisturizers hydrate; sea salt purifies and balances; 100% clean rinsing, pH balanced (5.5)
  • For Men and Women: A daily full body cleanser for all skin types; Leaves your skin feeling silky smooth, soft, and clean; Citrus and Sea Salt: Sun-ripened citrus groves with a gentle breeze of ocean air

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Puracy

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

DEWALT’s 31-piece Security Screwdriver Set falls ...
Diesel’s 59mm Mega Chief Iridescent Watch dives t...
LG’s 34-inch UltraWide Monitor hits all-time low ...
Amazon’s foldable desk plunges to $55, more as lo...
Amazfit’s Bip U smartwatch tracks your fitness go...
Amazon slashes up to 75% off multi-tools, now priced fr...
JBL’s waterproof Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker gets yo...
Add the best-selling Klein Digital Angle Gauge to your ...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S21 Ultra hits Amazon low, VIZIO HDMI 2.1 55-inch 4K TV $500, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

Learn More
Reg. $18

DEWALT’s 31-piece Security Screwdriver Set falls to $15 Prime shipped

$15 Learn More
50% off

Diesel’s 59mm Mega Chief Iridescent Watch dives to $119 (Save 50%), more from $63

From $63 Learn More
Amazon low

LG’s 34-inch UltraWide Monitor hits all-time low of $303.50 (Reg. $400), more from $130

From $130 Learn More
29% off

Amazon’s foldable desk plunges to $55, more as low as $54 (Up to 29% off)

From $54 Learn More
New lows

Amazfit’s Bip U smartwatch tracks your fitness goals with 9-day battery life at a low of $40, more

From $28 Learn More
75% off

Amazon slashes up to 75% off multi-tools, now priced from $5.50 Prime shipped

From $5.50 Learn More
Reg. $80

JBL’s waterproof Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker gets you ready for spring at a low of $60

$60 Learn More