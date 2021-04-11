Don’t pay AirPods prices, these 1MORE true wireless earbuds are 50% off from $40

1MORE (99% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is taking up to 50% off wireless earbuds, starting at just $39.99 shipped. Our top pick today is these True Wireless Earbuds with Bluetooth 5.0 for $50.39. Typically going for $100, today’s deal slashes 50% off to match the all-time low price. Experience Grammy-award winning sound engineering that boasts “powerful bass and exquisite details for a natural and authentic sound.” These earbuds are lightweight, ergonomically designed, and you keep your music going all-day with the premium 24-hour battery life off a single 5-hour charge. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,800 Amazon customers. Head below for more of our top picks.

Other notable 1MORE deals:

For one of the lowest priced earbuds of the day, be sure to check out the Beats Flex Wireless Earphones for $40. And for even more workout companions, Samsung’s Galaxy Fit2 band helps you track your fitness goals for only $39. You can also take a look at our headphones guide to make sure you’re not missing a beat on our stellar audio deals.

