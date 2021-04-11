FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take 30% off this Greenworks 48V 20-in. electric mower, more outdoor tools starting at $33

-
Save 30% $280

Amazon is offering up to 30% off select Greenworks electric outdoor tools, starting from just $32.63. Out top pick today is this 48V 20-inch cordless power mower at $279.99 shipped. Down from it’s usual $400 price tag, this 30% savings marks a new all-time low, but it won’t last forever. It features a super-torqued brushless motor, 45-minute run time off two 4Ah USB batteries, and includes a 24V brushless drill. Backed by 4+ star ratings across the board, you’ll be sure to find a new addition to your home improvement arsenal. Free shipping is available on all of these killer deals. Head below for more.

Other notable Greenworks deals:

Keep your home and garden ship-shape with even more of today’s Greenworks deals. And to keep your home and garden ship-shape all summer long, be sure to see our latest on stainless multi-tools from $5.50, DEWALT’s 31-piece screwdriver set for $15, the Klein Digital Angle Guage for $25, or this refurbished multi-function table now just $100. Then take a look at our green deals guide for even more energy saving deals at prices you’ll love.

Greenworks 48V 20-inch cordless mower features:

  • Up To 45 Minutes Run-Time With 2 Fully Charged 4Ah USB Batteries. Run-Time Varies Based on Grass Condition and Operator Technique. Dual Port Charger Included
  • Highly efficient brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life
  • Durable steel 20 in. cutting deck gets the job done quicker and more efficiently
  • 4-In-1 System – Mulch, Rear Bagging, Side Discharge, and Turbo Button for leaf pickup and maximum power

