Take 30% off this Greenworks 48V 20-in. electric mower, more outdoor tools starting at $33

Amazon is offering up to 30% off select Greenworks electric outdoor tools, starting from just $32.63. Out top pick today is this 48V 20-inch cordless power mower at $279.99 shipped. Down from it’s usual $400 price tag, this 30% savings marks a new all-time low, but it won’t last forever. It features a super-torqued brushless motor, 45-minute run time off two 4Ah USB batteries, and includes a 24V brushless drill. Backed by 4+ star ratings across the board, you’ll be sure to find a new addition to your home improvement arsenal. Free shipping is available on all of these killer deals. Head below for more.

Other notable Greenworks deals:

Keep your home and garden ship-shape with even more of today's Greenworks deals.

Greenworks 48V 20-inch cordless mower features:

Up To 45 Minutes Run-Time With 2 Fully Charged 4Ah USB Batteries. Run-Time Varies Based on Grass Condition and Operator Technique. Dual Port Charger Included

Highly efficient brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life

Durable steel 20 in. cutting deck gets the job done quicker and more efficiently

4-In-1 System – Mulch, Rear Bagging, Side Discharge, and Turbo Button for leaf pickup and maximum power

