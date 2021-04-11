Take 30% off this Greenworks 48V 20-in. electric mower, more outdoor tools starting at $33

Amazon is offering up to 30% off select Greenworks electric outdoor tools, starting from just $32.63. Out top pick today is this 48V 20-inch cordless power mower at $279.99 shipped. Down from it’s usual $400 price tag, this 30% savings marks a new all-time low, but it won’t last forever. It features a super-torqued brushless motor, 45-minute run time off two 4Ah USB batteries, and includes a 24V brushless drill. Backed by 4+ star ratings across the board, you’ll be sure to find a new addition to your home improvement arsenal. Free shipping is available on all of these killer deals. Head below for more.
Other notable Greenworks deals:
- 24V 90MPH cordless leaf blower: $33 (Reg. $50)
- 10.5 Amp 14-Inch electric chainsaw: $62 (Reg. $79)
- 24V 12-inch cordless trimmer: $88 (Reg. $130)
- 24V Brushless Drill + Impact Driver: $131 (Reg. $187)
Keep your home and garden ship-shape with even more of today’s Greenworks deals. And to keep your home and garden ship-shape all summer long, be sure to see our latest on stainless multi-tools from $5.50, DEWALT’s 31-piece screwdriver set for $15, the Klein Digital Angle Guage for $25, or this refurbished multi-function table now just $100. Then take a look at our green deals guide for even more energy saving deals at prices you’ll love.
Greenworks 48V 20-inch cordless mower features:
- Up To 45 Minutes Run-Time With 2 Fully Charged 4Ah USB Batteries. Run-Time Varies Based on Grass Condition and Operator Technique. Dual Port Charger Included
- Highly efficient brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life
- Durable steel 20 in. cutting deck gets the job done quicker and more efficiently
- 4-In-1 System – Mulch, Rear Bagging, Side Discharge, and Turbo Button for leaf pickup and maximum power
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!