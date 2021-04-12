Amazon pet bed sale from $12.50 with new all-time lows: Pet Craft Soho, orthopedic, more

Amazon is now offering up to 22% off and some new all-time lows on a selection of dog and kitty beds. The Pet Craft Supply Soho Round Puppy Pet Bed, for example, is now marked down to $19.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 or more at Amazon, this is at least 22% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. About as fashionable a piece of home decor as it is a functioning puppy bed, it features orthopedic memory foam innards that help to “relieve muscle and joint pressure, aches, and discomfort.” Alongside the cuddly wrap-around sort of design, it is made of “non-toxic high-quality fabrics and materials that are safe for your four-legged friends” and most importantly of all, it is completely machine-washable as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,600 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

For something even more affordable, you’ll want to browse through Amazon’s $19 and under category. There you’ll find a number of options stating from around $9 Prime shipped or so in a wide variety of styles, colors, and designs for all your furry friends.

Just be sure to check out today’s Amazon pet bed sale as well. Deals start from $12.50 with free Prime shipping and range from 2-packs of smaller kitty pads to big, comfy orthopedic options for larger breeds and the like.

Check out this deal on Shark’s IQ AV970 Robot Vacuum so you don’t have clean the pet hair off the floor by hand, then head over to our home goods guide for more household deals. We have big-time offers on LED string lighting, new cookware sets, this Cricut Joy DIY crafting machine (plus loads of alternatives), the Home Depot spring sale, and the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer.

More on the Pet Craft Soho Puppy Pet Bed:

The Pet Craft Supply Soho Round Pet Bed features an orthopedic memory foam chip that provides pain-relief comfort and helps relieve muscle and joint pressure, aches, and discomfort. Perfect for pets with arthritis, hip dysplasia, or other ailments. A high padded wall offers great head and bone support. Your pet will enjoy a pawsome night’s sleep in this cozy bed.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!