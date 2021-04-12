It is now time to kick off another week with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning has brought with it some solid price drops on Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro, the Apple Watch SE, and some official iPhone cases from $16, but it’s now on to the day’s most notable deals on software from its digital online storefronts. Highlights of today’s discounted app collection include titles like Cubasis 3, ProShot, Daily Workouts, Simply Yoga, Harvey’s New Eyes, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: ProShot: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Life Lists: List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Big Clock – Pro Time Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $36 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $18 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Harvey’s New Eyes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $17 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Simply Yoga: $14 (Reg. $20

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Shadow Tactics: $3 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Simple Screen Shade: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: The Pillars of the Earth: $5 (Reg. $30)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Finding..: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Haunted House: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Jungle Book: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Modern Magic Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Complex: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Metadata: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ½ Halfway: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FlightReady E6B Computer: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Remote Pilot FAA Test Prep: $20 (Reg. $40)

More on Cubasis 3:

Quickly and easily capture your musical ideas as soon as they arrive and turn them into professional-sounding songs with the multi-award winning Cubasis 3. Enjoy performing, recording, mixing and sharing your music in no time, wherever you are, right there on your iPhone and iPad. Meet one of the fastest, most intuitive and complete audio and MIDI DAWs available on iOS today: Cubasis 3.

