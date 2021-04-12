DJI Osmo Pocket 4K action camera and gimbal combo + $60 expansion now $200 ($360+ value)

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone offers, B&H is now offering the DJI Osmo Pocket Gimbal for $199.99 shipped. And it ships with a bonus DJI Expansion Kit that regularly fetches $61 on its own. Originally $360, it goes for closer to $300 these days (currently $232 at Amazon) and is now an additional $100 off alongside the included $61 expansion kit, which makes this deal one of the best we have tracked all year. Great for YouTubers and TikTok content creators (among many other things), it provides 4K/60fps video and a built-in handheld 3-axis stabilizer for buttery smooth footage without the annoying shake. Alongside built-in touchscreen controls, you can affix a smartphone, make use of its 12MP stills and motion time-lapse mode, as well as expand the internal capacity with up to 256GB of microSD storage. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,800 Amazon customers and be sure browse through our hands-on review for a closer look. More details below.

Another way to get that professional look for your content is to ensure the lighting is on point. This affordable bundle comes in at $15 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from over 1,000 Amazon customers. It includes a ring light and remote to make your shots look even more pro. just make sure you check out this discounted $30 model for even more lighting options, larger tripod, and higher overall quality.

Camera deals don’t stop there though. Looking for something to upgrade your zoom calls? Check out Aukey’s 1080p webcam at a low of $25.50. Outfit your space with some new security measures in today’s Arlo’s Ultra 4K HomeKit camera system sale from $100. Or just forget all of that, grab a beautiful new Nikon Z6 full-frame DSLR and start making some high-res summer memories at up to $950 off.

More on the DJI Osmo Pocket:

OSMO pocket snaps photos in stunning detail, thanks to a 1/2. 3-Inch sensor, 80° FOV, and F/2. 0 aperture. It can also shoot 4K/60Fps video at 100Mbps and photos at 12 MP with a Pixel size of 1. 55 μm for footage worth sharing every time…as the smallest 3-axis stabilized handheld camera DJI has ever designed, the compact and intelligent OSMO pocket turns any moment into a cinematic memory.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!