Give your home theater an upgrade with the Dolby Atmos VIZIO 5.1.4-Ch. Soundbar at $600

Amazon is offering the VIZIO 46-inch 5.1.4-Channel Dolby Atmos Home Theater Sound System with Wireless Subwoofer (SB46514-F6) at $599.99 shipped. Normally around $779, today’s deal matches our last mention, comes within $1 of the all-time low at Amazon, and is the best available. VIZIO’s 5.1.4-channel home theater system is perfect for bringing you deeper into every movie you watch. With five audio channels, one subwoofer, and four upward-firing speakers, it delivers room-filling sound that fully engulfs you in anything you watch. I use a 3.1.2-channel system at home and it’s already great, so upgrading to a 5.1.4-channel setup will be even better. No wiring is required either here, as the rear speakers plug into the wireless subwoofer for a clean and easy install. Chromecast is also built-in making it easy to send audio from your smartphone or computer to your new speaker setup. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Dial things back a bit when you instead opt for VIZIO’s 2.1-channel soundbar. While it doesn’t pack five audio channels, four upward-firing speakers, or Dolby Atmos, this is the perfect upgrade if you’re still using the built-in speakers on your TV. The wireless subwoofer can be placed basically anywhere in your home and it allows you to further enjoy movies like you just couldn’t with the speakers that your TV comes with out of the box. At just $150, this is a great value all things considered.

If you’ve been researching the best ways to simplify your home theater, chances are you ran across Logitech’s Harmony lineup at some point. Well, with those products being discontinued, we gathered up the best alternatives for you to check into for single-remote home theater setups. So, be sure to give our guide a look if you’re in the market for a new universal remote.

More about VIZIO’s Dolby Atmos Sound System:

Experience cinematic surround sound with 4 up firing speakers and rear surround speakers

Wireless subwoofer with 10″ driver delivers room shaking bass

A 5 channel sound bar with dedicated center channel delivers crystal clear dialogue

Stream music and more with Chromecast, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

