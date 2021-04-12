FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $750 on 65-inch+ LG and Samsung 4K smart TVs from $1,499 + more from $500

$750 off $1,499+

We have now spotted a number of big-time price drops on giant 4K smart TVs over at BuyDig in new, scuffed box condition. And considering they come with full 1-year warranties, these deals are certainly worth a look. You can grab the Samsung 75-inch Q80T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (scuffed box) for $1,899 shipped using code CLOSEOUT1 at checkout. Originally $2,798, this one sells for $2,395 at Amazon and is now at least $496 off the going rate. You’re looking at a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) display with HDR and smart TV features for direct access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services. Alongside built-in  Alexa and Google Assistant features, it houses four HDMI jacks, a pair of USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More 4K smart TV deals below. 

More scuffed box 4K smart TV deals:

***Note: Remember to use the promo code above on these models listed below. 

We also still have a great deals on the brand new Sony 2021 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K Google TV at $250 off, plus even more in the list below:

More on the Samsung 75-inch Q80T QLED 4K:

  • Samsung’s powerful 4K Quantum processor automatically optimizes the picture to deliver a more immersive experience.
  • Now you can get 4K resolution picture, regardless of the source. 4K AI upscaling automatically analyzes the input source to reduce image noise, restore lost detail, and define edges around objects and text.
  • Whether in a sunlit living room or a darkened den, Adaptive Picture adjusts the TV to the lighting conditions around it for an amazing picture – wherever you are watching.
  • Precisely controlled backlights intelligently adjust to deliver richer blacks. Brace yourself for crisp details with unparalleled contrast

