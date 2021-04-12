Nikon’s Z6 full-frame DSLR capture summer memories from $1,199 (Refurb, up to $951 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Adorama is offering the Nikon Z6 DSLR lineup on sale from $1,199 shipped in refurbished condition. Our favorite is the Z6 FX-Format Full-Frame Mirrorless DSLR with NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S Lens at $1,649. For comparison, it originally went for $2,600, fetches around $2,197 at both Amazon or B&H right now, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This camera features a new larger Z mount that offers the ability to hold lenses with “revolutionary optical performance.” With a 24.5MP backside-illuminated full-frame sensor, this camera is designed to capture life in high quality. It can shoot up to 12 FPS photos and record 4K video or 8K timelapse. For special moments, it can even shoot 120FPS slow-motion at 1080p. Included with today’s deal you’ll also find a bundled 24-70mm f/4 lens, which hits the sweet spot of focal ranges in my book. Rated 4.7/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Update 4/12 @ 12:12 PM: Amazon is offering the Sony Alpha a6600 Mirrorless Camera with 18-105mm f/4 G OSS Lens for $1,796 shipped. Note: Orders are delayed by a few weeks. Down $250 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Adorama is also offering the Z6 FX-Format Full-Frame Mirrorless DSLR Body Only for $1,199 shipped. Down from its original price of $2,000 and going rate of $1,597 at Amazon or B&H, this discount also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked here. This is the same camera from today’s lead deal above, however, it saves around $450 by ditching the included lens, as this is a body-only listing. Whether you already have an existing lens kit from Nikon, plan to pick up older used glass on eBay, or just prefer to choose your own for a given scenario, this is a great way to begin building your DSLR kit without spending quite as much. Rated 4.7/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Regardless of which camera you choose, be sure to pick up the Nikon Mount Adapter FTZ. This allows you to use older F-mount lenses on the new Z-mount cameras we have on sale today. You can pick one up for $247 on Amazon, which is a great buy with just a fraction of your savings from the deals above.

Need a new computer to edit your photos on? Well, Apple’s latest M1-powered MacBook Pro is back to $100 off right now. This features the in-house Apple M1 processor which is blazing fast when doing anything you throw at it. The MacBook ships with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is a plenty to get started with photo or video editing.

More about the Nikon Z6:

New larger Z mount for revolutionary optical performance

Nikon designed 24.5mp backside illuminated image sensor

273 point on sensor phase detect AF system

Up to 12 fps; 4k ultra hd video; 8k time lapse; 120/1080p slow motion

Compatible with new z Nikkor lenses, over 360 f mount Nikkor lenses

