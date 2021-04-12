FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack’s Sperry Event takes up to 50% off popular styles from $30

For two days only, Nordstrom Rack is having a Sperry Event that’s offering up to 50% off popular styles from $30. Prices are as marked. This is a great time to update your spring shoes with deals on boaters, sneakers, sandals, boots, dress options, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Tarpon 2-Eye Boat Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $80, which is 20% off the original rate. These boat shoes are very versatile to dress up or down and pair nicely with jeans, shorts, or chino pants alike. The classic design is also timeless to wear for years to come and the cushioned insole also promotes comfort. Head below the jump to score even more deals from Sperry or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Reebok Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 50% off clearance items to boost your spring workouts.

