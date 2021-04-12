Outdoor Research Anniversary Sale takes 25% off select gear from $10

Outdoor Research Anniversary Sale takes 25% off select gear of jackets, vests, pullovers, pants, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Transcendent Down Vest that’s available for both men and women alike. It’s currently marked down to $75 and originally it was priced at $149. This vest is highly-packable, lightweight, and water-resistant. It can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion and you can choose from three color options. This style also has three large zippered pockets and the down material helps to keep you warm in cool weather. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Outdoor Research customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

