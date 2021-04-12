TACKLIFE’s #1 best-selling laser tape measure is down to a new low of $25 shipped

TACKLIFEUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its HD60 Laser Measure for $25.06 shipped with the code R22NSNXH at checkout. Down 24% from its normal going rate, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in the past six months. This laser measure can reach up to 196-feet, making it perfect for large-scale projects. It doesn’t require a person on either end, which is a benefit to its laser-based design. Just place the back against a flat surface and hit the button to get an instant and accurate measurement. It can convert length into feet, inches, and meters, making it quite versatile as well. There are even two bubble levels on it to ensure accurate measurements. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

On a tighter budget? The FastCap tape measure is a great alternative at just $8 on Amazon. While it’s not laser-based, and only reaches 25-feet instead of 192, this is the perfect way to start your DIY journey. When it comes to woodworking, this is the tape measure that I keep in my apron pocket so it’s always at the ready. It can be read from either side thanks to its unique tape design and smaller measurements, like 1/8, are easier to see thanks to its printed fractions. Plus, there’s a built-in writing surface and pencil sharpener so it does multiple jobs at once.

If you’re more of a crafter rather than a DIYer, then you should check out the Cricut Joy. It’s a compact vinyl and paper cutter that’s on sale today for $132. This is down from its $160 or more normal going rate, and you can even check it out in further detail by visiting our hands-on review.

More about TACKLIFE’s Laser Measure:

With unique 2 Bubble Levels, providing more precise measurement compared to one bubble; Accuracy:±1/16 inch; Measuring range ups to 196 feet to meet your regular measuring need; Hold the U button 2s to switch unit among M/In/Ft freely

Handy and compact mode provide good operating feeling; Supplied durable carrying pouch keeps the laser meter off dust; It also for easy carry and hold everywhere; Large LCD with back light supports better visibility in low-light conditions

Automatic calculation of area and volume; 30 groups data memory; Manually delete data; 6 units for selection; Calibration; Addition and subtraction; Automatic shutdown without operation 150s; Max&Min values measurement; Assures you a easy and quick measurement to improve working efficiency

