Score a 2-pack of 1080p outdoor security camera’s with Alexa for $46 (Save $34)

wansview (95% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of 1080p waterproof security cameras for $45.99 shipped. Down $34 from the usual going rate, today’s savings marks the biggest we’ve ever tracked for a new all-time low price. Boasting a 4 MP HD lens, these IP66 waterproof cameras can shoot in smooth 1080p quality, day or night, rain or snow. They’re fully Alexa compatible with motion detection, so you can stay alert with instant notifications, or feel at home when you’re away with the wansview cloud app. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 customers. Head below for more.

For ease of mind inside the house as well as out, you’ll want to check out wansview’s 1080p indoor nursery cam for $29.99 shipped. Connect to anywhere in your home with the 2-way audio, pan and tilt controls, and smart motion alerts. Ideal for nurseries, home security, or keeping tabs on your pets, it’s also Alexa compatible. This #1 best-selling camera has been rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 8,700 shoppers.

To take full advantage of your smart home security, take a look at the new Echo Show 10, now $50 off. It features a 10.1-inch screen that can swivel around to keep you in the know. Watch Netflix, check the weather, or stay up to date on your home security from anywhere in the house. For more smart home savings, you’ll want to check out the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener, Shark’s IQ AV970 Robot Vacuum at 35% off, or this HomeKit compatible ecobee3 lite smart thermometer for $100.

wansview 1080p smart security camera features:

Wansview outdoor camera W4 is equiped with 2MP HD lens which provides crystal clear picture. When are you out, you could check your home anytime on your smartphone, once there are any movement in the monitored area, you could get instant alert notification and you could check what is happening immediately.

